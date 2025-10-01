Saudi Maritime and Logistics Congress is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress

1 - 2 October 2025

Dhahran Expo, Dammam, KSA

Founding Strategic Partners

RELIVE THE HIGHLIGHTS FROM 2024

Another highly impactful edition

Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress 2024, showcased the thriving maritime landscape in the Middle East. This 5th edition emerged as the largest and most impactful event ever held in the Kingdom.


Over two days, attendees experienced ground breaking innovations and unparalleled networking opportunities, with a significant increase in visitors surpassing 10,300 attendees engaging with more than 200 exhibitors.  


Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress returns to Dhahran Expo from 1 – 2 October, 2025. Make sure you save the date.

 

Want to see the full highlights?

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2025

Attendees

Speakers

Countries

Exhibitors

"I would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the entire Seatrade team for the exceptional planning and execution of the 5th edition of the Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress. It was a privilege to be a strategic partner for such a prestigious event, and we were incredibly pleased with the professional support and coordination throughout the event."

"The significant impact on the Saudi Maritime and Logistics sector that the Seatrade Maritime team has been making is highly commendable, and I am confident that this endeavor will continue to foster growth and innovation within the industry."
"A superb and productive two days with a great opportunity to connect with key players in the maritime industry showcasing Saudi Arabia’s potential as a future global hub."

Secure your place in 2025

Be part of key conversations driving innovation and change in the sector!

Expand Your Market Reach

Our 2024 edition witnessed an excellent showcase of truly world-class companies demonstrating their innovations on the show floor with a significant increase in value and experience. With industry leaders and influential buyers in attendance, this is your chance to drive business growth in one of the world's fastest-evolving markets.

Expand into new markets, connect with potential partners and stay ahead of industry trends.

Showcase Your Expertise

From government representatives to top decision-makers, our event attracts global industry leaders who are shaping the future of maritime and logistics.
As an exhibitor, you don’t just showcase your products—you gain the opportunity to be part of key conversations driving innovation and change in the sector.

Engage with a high-profile audience, build credibility, and demonstrate your leadership in the industry.

Unlock New Business Opportunities

Connect with key decision-makers, forge strategic partnerships, and showcase your latest products and services to an engaged audience of maritime and logistics professionals. Whether you're looking to expand into new markets, or connect with potential partners, Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress 2025 is where business happens.

Stands are selling fast! Secure your place this October and be part of the industry's next success story.

HEAR FROM INDUSTRY PIONEERS

Hear firsthand from our sponsors and industry pioneers as they share their strategies, investments, and partnerships shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s maritime sector.
altrenative text

Tabadul aligns their goals with Saudi Vision 2030

"This year's conference left a strong impression on me, as it successfully brought together all key stakeholders in the logistics sector" ~ Turki Alkhorayef, Chief Business Officer, Tabadul

altrenative text

Folk Maritime explores Saudi Vision 2030 and Fleet Expansion

"It is a new company, we are starting everything from the very very beginning but also taking a lot of learnings in" ~ Kim Larsen, Chief Commercial Officer, Folk Maritime

altrenative text

What does Folk Maritime prefer for the new container alliances?

"A conference like this provides a platform where we meet and exchange ideas, and that's why it is so powerful" ~ Poul Hestbaek, CEO, Folk Maritime

altrenative text

Zamil Offshore’s Plans After Saudi Investment – Exclusive Interview

"This is one of the key events that we have in kingdom for the industry. It allows us to all come together as partners, discuss opportunities, resolve challenges, meet old friends" ~ Nasser Al Hazzani, Chief Operating Officer, Zamil Offshore,

SAMPLE OF ATTENDEES

2024 IN PICTURES

GLOBAL INDUSTRY THOUGHT LEADERS IN 2024 INCLUDED

Eng Abdullah Al-Ghamdi

Chief Executive Officer

at IMI

Eng. Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey

CEO
Bahri

Raveen Guliani

COO
DP World Logistics

 

Mr Kaupo Läänerand

Deputy Minister for Maritime and Water Affairs at Ministry of Climate, Estonia

Hisham Al Ansari

CEO & Shareholders

at MSC Saudi Arabia

 

 

Eng. Essam M. Alammari

Deputy for Maritime Transport

at Transport General Authority 

Turki Al Shehri

Managing Director

National Maritime Academy

 

 

Elpi Petraki

President / Business Development Manager
WISTA International / ENEA Management Inc

Poul Hestbaek

Chief Executive Officer
at Folk Maritime

 

 

Thank you to all our 2025 Partners & Sponsors

Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress is the leading B2B event for the maritime and logistics sectors in Saudi Arabia.

1 October 2025 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
2 October 2025 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Dhahran Expo, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

